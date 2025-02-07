Bytes: Week in Review — Google’s AI policy pivot, OpenAI teams up with California colleges, and robotaxis arrive in Austin

On this week’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” we’ll explore OpenAI’s inroads in higher education. Plus, how passengers can get on a waitlist to hail a driverless car in Austin, Texas.

But first, a look at how Google is changing its approach to artificial intelligence. In 2018, the company published its “AI principles,” guidelines for how it believed AI should be built and used.

Google originally included language that said it would not design or deploy AI to be used in weapons or surveillance. That language has now gone away.

Google didn’t respond to our request for comment, but it did say in a blog post this week that companies and governments should work together to create AI that, among other things, supports national security.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, about these topics for this week’s “Tech Bytes.”

