Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — Google’s AI policy pivot, OpenAI teams up with California colleges, and robotaxis arrive in Austin
Feb 7, 2025
Stephanie Hughes and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review — Google’s AI policy pivot, OpenAI teams up with California colleges, and robotaxis arrive in Austin

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cheng Xin/Getty Images Cheng Xin/Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, joins Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

On this week’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” we’ll explore OpenAI’s inroads in higher education. Plus, how passengers can get on a waitlist to hail a driverless car in Austin, Texas.

But first, a look at how Google is changing its approach to artificial intelligence. In 2018, the company published its “AI principles,” guidelines for how it believed AI should be built and used.

Google originally included language that said it would not design or deploy AI to be used in weapons or surveillance. That language has now gone away.

Google didn’t respond to our request for comment, but it did say in a blog post this week that companies and governments should work together to create AI that, among other things, supports national security.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, about these topics for this week’s “Tech Bytes.”

More on everything we talked about

The Hill: Google removes weapons development, surveillance pledges from AI ethics policy

Washington Post: Google drops pledge not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

California State University: CSU Announces Landmark Initiative to Become Nation’s First and Largest AI-Empowered University System

OpenAI: OpenAI and the California State University system bring AI to 500,000 students and faculty

Axios: Nearly 500K students across California get access to ChatGPT

Bloomberg: Uber Opens Waitlist for Waymo Rides in Austin Ahead of Launch

The Verge: Uber to Austin: get ready for Waymo

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PST
7:44
3:07 AM PST
14:31
4:35 PM PST
26:04
3:52 PM PST
11:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Trump's Second Term
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
Trump's Second Term
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?
Trump's Second Term
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?