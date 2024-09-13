Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Bytes: Week in Review — Google on trial, underwater data centers and how AI spurred a celebrity endorsement
Sep 13, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Rosie Hughes

Bytes: Week in Review — Google on trial, underwater data centers and how AI spurred a celebrity endorsement

David Gray/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

No, you’re not having déjà vu all over again. Google really is back in court this week for its second antitrust trial of the year. This one is focused on the search giant’s ad technology, while the last one was all about Google search.  

We’ll dig into the latest trial on this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, a startup in Silicon Valley wants to make AI data centers more sustainable by putting them underwater. The company, NetworkOcean, plans to launch a capsule full of graphics processing units into the San Francisco Bay, but regulators have questions.

First, though, pop icon Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to publish her official stance, citing artificial intelligence-enabled misinformation as a driving force.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, for his take on this week’s tech news.

