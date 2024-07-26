Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Bytes: Week in Review — Google cookies, Waymo vandalism and Kamala Harris memes
Jul 26, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — Google cookies, Waymo vandalism and Kamala Harris memes

Loren Elliott/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

On the show today: The ascent of Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the Democratic Party ticket has stirred the KHive. We’ll look at what the Harris memes mean, in case you just fell out of a coconut tree. Plus, why Waymo is suing alleged vandals of its vehicles in San Francisco. We ask, why now?

But first, cookies are here to stay — for a while, anyway. Google is backtracking on its plan, announced in 2020, to do away with the files that advertisers use to track us online. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired magazine, about why.

More on everything we talked about

Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony: All you need to know” from official Olympics site

Google gives up trying to eliminate cookies” from Axios

Waymo Is Suing People Who Allegedly Smashed and Slashed Its Robotaxis” from Wired

A 14-year-old is charged in fire that destroyed a driverless Waymo vehicle” from The Verge

When driverless cars are attacked, who’s the target?” from Marketplace

Alphabet to invest $5 billion in self-driving car unit Waymo” from CNBC

Kamala Harris memes are all over the internet. Will tweets and TikToks turn into votes?” from The Guardian

The Triumphant Comeback of the Kamala Harris Meme” from The New York Times

The KHive Has Some Unlikely New Members: Bernie Stans” from Politico

Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem” from The Associated Press

