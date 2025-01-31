Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review — DeepSeek, chip tariffs, and an attempt to get kids off social media
Jan 31, 2025
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — DeepSeek, chip tariffs, and an attempt to get kids off social media

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

Everyone was obsessed with the new white whale of the AI world this week. We’ll get into it on today’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.” Plus, Trump floats tariffs on semiconductors from overseas. And a bipartisan Senate bill to ban kids from social media is getting another look.

But first, back to that DeepSeek drama. The Chinese AI company took the world and the markets by storm with claims that its class-leading large language model was built at a fraction of the cost of Silicon Valley rivals. DeepSeek claims it spent only $6 million on compute power — at least 16 times less than leading U.S. companies. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, about all these topics for this week’s Tech Bytes.

More on everything we talked about

AI-Fueled Stock Rally Dealt $1 Trillion Blow by Chinese Upstart” from Bloomberg

DeepSeek’s Rise Exposes Nvidia’s Weakness” from The Wall Street Journal

Trump says new tariffs on computer chips, semiconductors are coming soon” from The Washington Post

GOP-House retreat at Trump Gulf Doral” from FOX

Senators revive bill to ban kids under 13 from social media” from The Washington Post

