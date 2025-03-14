COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review – AI that reads emotions, Waymo expands its services, and the industry pushes back on federal tech cuts
Mar 14, 2025
Stephanie Hughes and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review – AI that reads emotions, Waymo expands its services, and the industry pushes back on federal tech cuts

Robert Way/Getty Images
Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

We are taking a look at how the tech industry is pushing back against federal cuts to artificial intelligence and science. Plus, Waymo is expanding its self-driving services in Silicon Valley.

But first, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba this week released an AI model called R1-Omni, which the company says can read human emotions. Alibaba shared a demo on the coding platform GitHub that accurately described a character as being angry and experiencing fear.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at venture firm Collab Capital, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

R1-Omni from Alibaba

Alibaba Releases AI Model That Reads Emotions to Take On OpenAI” from Bloomberg

Waymo expands its robotaxi service again, this time to parts of Silicon Valley” from CNBC

Uber teams up with Waymo to start selling driverless rides in Austin, Texas” from The Associated Press

Industry takes aim at science cuts” from Axios

3-10-25 Letter to Secretary Lutnick re NIST” from tech industry and advocacy groups

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

