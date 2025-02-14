Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Bytes: Week in Review — AI talks at Paris summit, Apple launches health study and BuzzFeed’s social media plans
Feb 14, 2025
Stephanie Hughes and Daniel Shin

Bytes: Week in Review — AI talks at Paris summit, Apple launches health study and BuzzFeed's social media plans

Ludovic Marin/Getty Images
Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes for this week's "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

It’s Friday, time for Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Today, we’ll talk about Apple launching a new health research study and BuzzFeed starting a new social media platform.

But first, the U.S. is pushing back against global AI regulation. This week there was a kind of who’s who of AI and government at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said there should be rules for this technology and that AI cannot be the Wild West.

But the country that’s home to the original Wild West wants to forge ahead. U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a speech underlining the Donald Trump administration’s intent to develop AI without worrying about the risks.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at the venture firm Collab Capital, about these topics for this week’s “Tech Bytes.”

More on everything we talked about

“Vance offers an ‘America First’ argument on AI deregulation in his first foreign policy speech” from The Associated Press

“US and UK refuse to sign Paris summit declaration on ‘inclusive’ AI” from The Guardian

“New holistic Apple Health Study launches today in the Research app” from Apple

“Apple launches wide-ranging health study to help develop future features” from The Verge

“BuzzFeed seeks to counter right-wing vibe shift” from Semafor

“BuzzFeed is taking on Instagram, TikTok, X with a new social platform designed to spread ‘joy’” from TechCrunch

“BuzzFeed to launch new social media platform called BF Island” from Axios

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

