Bytes: Week in Review — AI talks at Paris summit, Apple launches health study and BuzzFeed’s social media plans

It’s Friday, time for Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Today, we’ll talk about Apple launching a new health research study and BuzzFeed starting a new social media platform.

But first, the U.S. is pushing back against global AI regulation. This week there was a kind of who’s who of AI and government at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said there should be rules for this technology and that AI cannot be the Wild West.

But the country that’s home to the original Wild West wants to forge ahead. U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a speech underlining the Donald Trump administration’s intent to develop AI without worrying about the risks.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at the venture firm Collab Capital, about these topics for this week’s “Tech Bytes.”

