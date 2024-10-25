Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Bytes: Week in Review — A fraying tech “bromance,” Claude’s new skills and a robotics boom
Oct 25, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Rosie Hughes

Bytes: Week in Review — A fraying tech “bromance,” Claude’s new skills and a robotics boom

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

The next big thing in Silicon Valley might just be an old-fashioned concept: humanoid robots that can mimic our physical abilities, like Rosey the Robot from “The Jetsons.” New developments in artificial intelligence are triggering renewed interest in the robotics industry.

In other AI news, Anthropic’s latest Claude model can control a computer on its own, which could have implications for the future of work.

But first, is the “best bromance in tech” starting to sour? That’s how OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once described his company’s partnership with Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in the AI company. But recently the alliance has shown signs of tension.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information for her take on all this for our weekly segment “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on everything we talked about

Microsoft and OpenAI’s Close Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying” from The New York Times 

Why OpenAI Could Lose $5 Billion This Year” from The Information  

How Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Kept the ‘Best Bromance in Tech’ Alive” from The New York Times

Anthropic’s latest AI update can use a computer on its own” from The Verge  

“Anthropic Wants Its AI Agent to Control Your Computer” from Wired  

Robotics Startup Discusses $2 Billion Valuation Months After Founding” from The Information  

Robotics Startups Hope the AI Era Means Their Time Has Come” from Bloomberg 

Joanna Maciejewska’s post on X about what AI can do versus what she wishes it could do

 

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

