Bytes: Week in Review — A fraying tech “bromance,” Claude’s new skills and a robotics boom

The next big thing in Silicon Valley might just be an old-fashioned concept: humanoid robots that can mimic our physical abilities, like Rosey the Robot from “The Jetsons.” New developments in artificial intelligence are triggering renewed interest in the robotics industry.

In other AI news, Anthropic’s latest Claude model can control a computer on its own, which could have implications for the future of work.

But first, is the “best bromance in tech” starting to sour? That’s how OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once described his company’s partnership with Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in the AI company. But recently the alliance has shown signs of tension.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information for her take on all this for our weekly segment “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

