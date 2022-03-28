The budding relationship between cryptocurrency and oil

We’re wrapping up our series on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-intensive computing process that does all of the accounting for most cryptocurrencies.

Marketplace’s Andy Uhler previously reported on how crypto miners were drawn to the small Texas town of Rockdale because of its robust electric power infrastructure that hasn’t seen much use in recent years.

Elsewhere in Texas, oil and gas companies are starting to get involved in crypto mining.

