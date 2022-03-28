Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The budding relationship between cryptocurrency and oil
Mar 28, 2022
Kimberly Adams and Andy Uhler

The budding relationship between cryptocurrency and oil

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Crypto miners need a lot of energy to work. Oil companies are thinking about supplying that demand with their excess gas.

We’re wrapping up our series on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-intensive computing process that does all of the accounting for most cryptocurrencies.

Marketplace’s Andy Uhler previously reported on how crypto miners were drawn to the small Texas town of Rockdale because of its robust electric power infrastructure that hasn’t seen much use in recent years.

Elsewhere in Texas, oil and gas companies are starting to get involved in crypto mining.

Note: This story originally aired on “Marketplace.” You can read the web version here.

Related links: More insight from Kimberly Adams

CNBC covered the news of ConocoPhillips’ pilot program in North Dakota where the company is selling its excess natural gas to a third-party bitcoin processor.

The Guardian published a piece last year that digs into this potential solution to oil companies’ excess natural gas problem. Climate experts cited in the article warn that it’s not much of a fix at all, with some calling it a “false solution” and others describing it as just a “scam.”

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the Marktplace Tech team demystifys the digital economy with stories that explore more than just “Big Tech.” We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Michael Lipkin Senior Producer
Stephanie Hughes Producer
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:36 AM PDT
8:11
2:34 AM PDT
8:39
2:55 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 25, 2022
20:03
Mar 25, 2022
26:11
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The constant grind of running a small business
"The Donut King'
The constant grind of running a small business
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee