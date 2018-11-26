A big auction is the latest in America’s race to 5G

November 26, 2018

If you're shopping for holiday tech, you'll probably see a bunch of devices being marketed as 5G ready. 5G is the next generation of super fast internet, but it needs infrastructure. More bandwidth for streaming videos, games, and connecting the ever-growing Internet of Things. The Federal Communications Commission is trying to open up that bandwidth by auctioning off little-used parts of publicly owned airwaves — portions that may not have been useful for 3G or 4G, but are now in high demand. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel explains why.