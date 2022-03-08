Information security analysts and experts around the world have been on high alert as the war in Ukraine continues, concerned about potential Russian cyberattacks.

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act. If it becomes law, it would require companies working in critical infrastructure, like energy and health care, to report cyberattacks and ransomware payments within a 72-hour period after the initial hack.

In the meantime, on Monday, cybersecurity firms Cloudflare, Ping Identity and CrowdStrike said they would provide their services to U.S. hospitals free of charge for the next four months.

But there’s one issue in the background of these efforts: a big gap in the cybersecurity workforce.

You can check out the cybersecurity workforce report from nonprofit (ISC)² that Meghan McCarty Carino mentioned here.

The cybersecurity Senate bill from last week was passed unanimously, but it does have its detractors. The Department of Justice, in particular, criticized the bill for not requiring cyberattack reports also be given to the FBI.

Meanwhile, the list of tech companies suspending their services in Russia continues to grow. Netflix confirmed over the weekend it’s suspending its service there, as well as pausing any future projects in Russia. You can read TechCrunch’s wrap-up of the latest on that story.

