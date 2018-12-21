Amazon tried out a new product this holiday season: real Christmas trees

December 21, 2018

Time is pretty much up for you to do your last-minute Christmas shopping if you're buying through Amazon. You could still go to a store, but who does that anymore? It is not a stretch to say that Amazon is trying to take over all things holiday. It tends to offer something new this time of year. In 2018, it's fresh Christmas trees, delivered to your doorstep. How does Amazon hope to compete in the Christmas tree market? And why? Joshua McNichols is a reporter at public radio station KUOW in Seattle and co-host of the podcast "Prime(d)." He explains how Christmas trees fit into Amazon's big-picture strategy. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.