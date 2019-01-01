In 2019, your smartphone will no longer be king

January 01, 2019

Hey, happy New Year, everyone! Welcome to Marketplace Tech 2019 edition! The future looks about the same as yesterday, right? This week, we've been looking at what the near future of this year might look like in business and technology. Today, we’ve got a futurist on the show to talk about the big trends that will influence tech. Amy Webb is a professor of strategic foresight at New York University's Stern School of Business and founder of The Future Today Institute. She tells Molly Wood one big trend in 2019 and beyond is that your phone won't be the center of your life anymore. It'll just be the center of everything else.