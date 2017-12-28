12/28/2017: A computer science "genius" on why we haven't fixed cybersecurity (Replay)

This week we’re bringing you our favorite episodes of the year. From data breaches to global cyberwarfare, it’s clear cybersecurity isn’t really working. And not even a newly minted MacArthur fellow can tell us why. What he can tell us: advice like creating long, complicated passwords might not make a big difference in the end. Marketplace Tech’s Molly Wood talks with Stefan Savage about what we can do to make cybersecurity better.