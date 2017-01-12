12/01/2017: In China, even panhandlers accept digital donations

Cash is becoming a thing of the past. More than one-third of Americans don’t carry it anymore, according to a recent survey by the bank ING. The U.S. hasn’t totally embraced a truly cashless society, but China has. People use WeChat to pay for taxis, groceries and rent. Even panhandlers on the street accept digital contributions. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with our correspondent Jennifer Pak, who recently spent a whole month living without cash in Shanghai.