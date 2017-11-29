DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

11/29/2017: Your phone tracks your whereabouts. Who's entitled to that information?

You take your cell phone everywhere you go. And the whole time, it’s keeping a digital record of your location. Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case about whether law enforcement needs a warrant to access that information. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon has been trying to pass his GPS Act, which would establish rules around the use of location information. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Wyden about what the bill would do.

