11/10/2017: How to get venture capital into the hands of minority startups

It’s no secret that the tech industry has a diversity problem. According to data from the Project Diane data initiative, less than 1 percent of venture funding goes to companies founded by African-American women, for example. Marketplace’s Amy Scott talks with Michael Seibel, the first African-American to become a partner at the tech accelerator Y Combinator, about making it a priority to fund companies run by women and people of color.

