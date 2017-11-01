11/01/2017: How Russian propaganda heightened the racial divide

Representatives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter are testifying before Congress this week about propaganda and misinformation on their networks. Russian operatives created fake accounts across the political divide: one called “Secured Borders,” raised concerns about illegal immigration, while another, called “Blacktivist,” called for more activism in the African-American community. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Loyola communications and African-American studies professor Karsonya Wise Whitehead about whether these accounts were successful in exacerbating racial tensions in America.