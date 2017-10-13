DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

10/13/2017: Tracking weather from space to Earth to your smartphone

To find out how your trusted weather app gets its intel, look no further than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Virginia outpost of NOAA has huge disks on its roof that pull in information from the satellites floating in space, and a massive server room where all of the data they collect gets stored and sent out. Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams took a tour of the building with Bill Carter, who’s in charge of ground systems and maintenance.

