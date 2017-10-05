10/05/2017: Have an old Yahoo account? You've been hacked.

DownloadDownload

If you had a Yahoo account in 2013, it was hacked. Verizon, which now owns Yahoo, announced this week that all three billion of Yahoo’s accounts were hacked. Yahoo had previously said only one-third of user accounts were affected. Why is the company just figuring this out now? On today’s show, we talk to Chester Wisniewski, a senior security researcher at Sophos, a network security company, about what happened and what you can do if you were affected.

