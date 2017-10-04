DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

10/04/2017: What if everyone knew how to code?

There’s a lot of talk about smart machines taking our jobs. But AI pioneer Andrew Ng thinks we should focus on programming those smart machines in the first place. Ng is the co-founder of the massive online open course company Coursera. This fall, Coursera is offering classes in deep learning, a type of artificial intelligence. We ask Ng: In the future, will the world be split into two kinds of people — those who know how to code and those who don’t?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that’s rewiring our lives. From how tech is changing the nature of work to the unknowns of venture capital to the economics of outer space, this weekday show tells the stories of modern life through our digital economy.
Browse the Show