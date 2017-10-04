10/04/2017: What if everyone knew how to code?

There’s a lot of talk about smart machines taking our jobs. But AI pioneer Andrew Ng thinks we should focus on programming those smart machines in the first place. Ng is the co-founder of the massive online open course company Coursera. This fall, Coursera is offering classes in deep learning, a type of artificial intelligence. We ask Ng: In the future, will the world be split into two kinds of people — those who know how to code and those who don’t?