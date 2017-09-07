09/07/2017: The mechanics of venture capital

Venture capital touches all of us in some way, from our retirement portfolios to inventions we use. Yet many of us don't really know how venture capital works. So on Marketplace Tech, we're going to look into that, starting at Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, California. It's a quiet little office park where hundreds of millions of dollars change hands each year. Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson has an office there. He has been working in the industry for more than 30 years and is one of the founding partners of Draper Fisher Jurvetson. We talk with him about the ins and outs of Silicon Valley investing.