09/04/2017: A look back at Marketplace Tech's coverage

It's the last day Ben Johnson will be hosting Marketplace Tech, and to celebrate his time on the show, we're going to look back at some key moments. From conversations with Neil deGrasse Tyson about alien life to reporting about the visibility of minorities in the tech industry, take a listen to what we've tackled over the past few years. Plus: Starting tomorrow, Molly Wood will take over as the new voice of Marketplace Tech. Check back here for the latest episodes. 

Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that’s rewiring our lives. From how tech is changing the nature of work to the unknowns of venture capital to the economics of outer space, this weekday show tells the stories of modern life through our digital economy.
