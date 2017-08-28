08/28/2017: Why one internet service provider is not a fan of net neutrality

This Wednesday marks the end of a public comment period that allows people to tell the Federal Communications Commissions exactly how they feel about net neutrality. On today's show, we'll revisit our conversation with former FCC Commissioner Tom Wheeler about the current commissioner, Ajit Pai. (Hint: The relationship was dicey.) Then we'll chat with Brett Glass, founder of the world's first wireless internet provider, about how net neutrality could affect his business.