03/13/2018: How technology is changing the Paralympic Games — and how much it costs

The winter Paralympics have been held for more than 40 years. Athletes compete in events such as alpine skiing, some using a sit ski, with a seat attached to a single ski. There's also biathlon, in which vision impaired athletes use sound to find targets. How has technology affected the evolution of the games — and what role does money play in who has that tech? Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams talks with Ian Brittain, a research fellow at Coventry University in the United Kingdom, where he studies disabilities and the Paralympics. 

