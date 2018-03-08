DownloadDownload

03/08/2018: Scott Kelly on the future of space travel and science

After spending almost a year orbiting Earth aboard the International Space Station, the longest spaceflight by an American astronaut, Scott Kelly returned to our planet two years ago to much admiration and with a severe case of jelly legs. His mission was to better understand how living in space affects human physiology. Now he’s partnered with 3M to promote science awareness to the masses. Kelly spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about his life and the future of space travel.  

