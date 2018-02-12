02/12/2018: Bitcoin might be getting easier to use ... or at least faster

Buying and selling things with cryptocurrencies is hard. Every time you make any transaction, it's recorded in the blockchain, a digital ledger. That takes up a ton of resources, such as hard drive space. But a new technology called the Lightning Network could offer a way to speed up the process. It's a huge change in how cryptocurrencies could work. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke about it with Timothy Lee, a reporter at the tech news site Ars Technica.