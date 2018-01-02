02/01/2018: Sometimes you just want to watch a live football game while in a knitting store. Why can't you?

We're looking at the media streaming landscape for live events. Why is it possible to watch television on some devices but not all? Why can some of us watch NFL games while out in the world, but not all of us? Because, hey, you might happen to be in the yarn aisle at a Michael’s and want to stream an NFL game. That happened to Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. She talks with Joan Solsman, a senior reporter at CNET, about why she couldn’t.