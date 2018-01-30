01/30/2018: If two people start a company in a garage, one should be a patent lawyer

Jury selection starts tomorrow in the Uber and Waymo case. (Reminder: Waymo is the child company of Alphabet; the little sister company of Google.) That’s the lawsuit over whether a former Waymo engineer stole self-driving car technology from Google and then took it to Uber. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Stanford law professor Mark Lemley, who says that lawsuits like this cost money, time — and can make companies more cautious.