01/29/2018: Can a doctor's visit work just as well through a video screen?

Wait times in ERs are often extremely high, partly because so many people use the emergency room as their regular doctor’s office. At New York-Presbyterian hospital in Manhattan, at least 30 percent of ER visitors are there for nonurgent medical issues, like a rash or cold. For those less serious cases, the hospital is offering patients a chance to see a doctor via telescreen. It’s an effort to reduce wait times and save money.  

Molly Wood
About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
