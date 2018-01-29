01/29/18: Can a doctor's visit work just as well through a video screen?

Wait times in ERs are often extremely high, partly because so many people use the emergency room as their regular doctor’s office. At New York-Presbyterian hospital in Manhattan, at least 30 percent of ER visitors are there for nonurgent medical issues, like a rash or cold. For those less serious cases, the hospital is offering patients a chance to see a doctor via telescreen. It’s an effort to reduce wait times and save money.