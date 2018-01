01/26/2018: Can the crowd be trusted to find trustworthy news?

Facebook is asking its users what news sources they consider trustworthy. They’re asking two questions: Do you know this website, and how much do you trust it? On Marketplace Tech, our the two questions are: Will that yield useful information, and isn’t the crowd part of the problem? Molly Wood talks about it with Sarah Frier, a tech reporter for Bloomberg.