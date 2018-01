01/16/2018: The taxman is coming for your bitcoin

The bitcoin gold rush involves a lot of money, and where there's lots of money, there is also the taxman. The IRS has started to take a keen interest in cryptocurrency over the past several months, and it's not just bitcoin millionaires who should be taking notice. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Amy Wall, a licensed tax preparer based in Tucson, Arizona, who specializes in the tax implications of virtual currency.