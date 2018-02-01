01/02/2018: Where's the hard data on diversity in tech? (Replay)

This week we’re bringing you our favorite episodes of the year. Companies are required to file equal employment opportunity reports with the government. But few make that information public. Reporters at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX looked into how diversity stacks up in Silicon Valley. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talked with reporter Will Evans about why hard data on diversity in tech remains a bit of a mystery.