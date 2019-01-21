Zimbabwe’s president scraps Davos plans amid unrest over rising fuel prices

January 21, 2019

From the BBC World Service…Fresh figures show China’s economy registered its slowest growth pace since 1990 last year. So, what does three-straight quarters of sluggish growth in the world’s second biggest economy mean for the rest of the world? Then, Zimbabwe’s president is the latest world leader to scrap plans to attend Davos and instead focus on issues closer to home. We’ll take you to Zimbabwe where a fuel-price rise has sparked unrest. Afterwards, Veganuary is the latest hashtag to flood your Instagram but is the cost to adapt to new food trends worth it for big brands? Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income, LinkedIn, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.