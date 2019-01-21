DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Zimbabwe’s president scraps Davos plans amid unrest over rising fuel prices

January 21, 2019

From the BBC World Service…Fresh figures show China’s economy registered its slowest growth pace since 1990 last year. So, what does three-straight quarters of sluggish growth in the world’s second biggest economy mean for the rest of the world? Then, Zimbabwe’s president is the latest world leader to scrap plans to attend Davos and instead focus on issues closer to home. We’ll take you to Zimbabwe where a fuel-price rise has sparked unrest. Afterwards, Veganuary is the latest hashtag to flood your Instagram but is the cost to adapt to new food trends worth it for big brands? Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income, LinkedIn, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.