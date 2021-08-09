Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

You may be cordially invited to plan your wedding for 2023
Aug 9, 2021

You may be cordially invited to plan your wedding for 2023

Julia Coronado discusses the markets, and we look at how a Seattle nonprofit reflects how the pandemic has altered philanthropy.

Segments From this episode

Native-led nonprofit shows how pandemic is changing philanthropy

by Tom Banse
Aug 9, 2021
The fund aims to minimize paperwork and get grants out the door quickly to support community members.
Nez Perce tribal members paddle on the Snake River in a canoe they carved as part of a culture and environmental learning project supported by the Potlatch Fund.
Courtesy of Potlatch Fund
Ready to tie the knot? Consider 2023

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 9, 2021
Delayed nuptials and new engagements have lovebirds scrambling to find venues and photographers.
Many venues, caterers and photographers are booked through 2022.
David Ramos via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
