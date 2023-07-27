You can serve it, but you can’t drink it
Some states have lowered the age requirement for serving alcohol. Could this mean more job options for teens, or does it put them in harms way? Plus, EV companies get a jolt of cash to build more charging stations.
Segments From this episode
As some states lower the age to serve alcohol in restaurants, will teens be put at risk?
Critics worry that teens could be vulnerable to harassment or underage drinking, but supporters say it creates job opportunities.
