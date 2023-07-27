AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

You can serve it, but you can’t drink it
Jul 27, 2023

You can serve it, but you can’t drink it

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Some states have lowered the age requirement for serving alcohol. Could this mean more job options for teens, or does it put them in harms way? Plus, EV companies get a jolt of cash to build more charging stations.

Segments From this episode

As some states lower the age to serve alcohol in restaurants, will teens be put at risk?

by Ali Budner
Jul 27, 2023
Critics worry that teens could be vulnerable to harassment or underage drinking, but supporters say it creates job opportunities.
Since 2021, seven states have passed laws to lower the minimum age for serving alcohol in restaurants.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
