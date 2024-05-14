Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Yet another GameStop stock rally
May 14, 2024

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
What's behind the latest surging meme stock? We'll discuss.

The rise of the meme stock — again

by Nova Safo

Shares of GameStop, the video game retailer, are poised to shoot even higher today after skyrocketing nearly 75% yesterday. The stock movement comes after the trader who championed the last run-up in GameStop’s share value posted on social media for the first time since 2021.

A markets regulator is concerned about bets on election results

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
May 14, 2024
Financial regulators are worried about derivatives markets — especially ones regarding elections.
"There's some concern that goes back to the election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, where people placed ... big bets that Mitt Romney would win," said the University of Michigan's Erik Gordon.
John Moore/Getty Images
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans

by Samantha Fields
May 14, 2024
According to new data from the Research and Action Institute at the Association of American Medical Colleges, OB/GYN, internal medicine, and emergency medicine programs saw the biggest drops — around 7% or 8%.
Across the board, applications for medical residencies in states that banned abortions fell by more than 4%
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

