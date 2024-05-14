Yet another GameStop stock rally
What's behind the latest surging meme stock? We'll discuss.
The rise of the meme stock — again
Shares of GameStop, the video game retailer, are poised to shoot even higher today after skyrocketing nearly 75% yesterday. The stock movement comes after the trader who championed the last run-up in GameStop’s share value posted on social media for the first time since 2021.
A markets regulator is concerned about bets on election results
Financial regulators are worried about derivatives markets — especially ones regarding elections.
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
According to new data from the Research and Action Institute at the Association of American Medical Colleges, OB/GYN, internal medicine, and emergency medicine programs saw the biggest drops — around 7% or 8%.
