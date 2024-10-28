Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Yen tumbles over shock election results in Japan
Oct 28, 2024

Yen tumbles over shock election results in Japan

Getty Images
The Japanese yen sunk to a three-month low as investors reacted to the loss of a parliamentary majority for Japan's ruling coalition in weekend elections.

