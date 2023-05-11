Banks in TurmoilFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Yellen warns of global financial chaos ahead of U.S. debt deadline
May 11, 2023

Yellen warns of global financial chaos ahead of U.S. debt deadline

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
With about three weeks left before the U.S. government runs out of money to pay its dues, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is saying at a meeting of G7 finance ministers that the wider global economy is at risk if the White House and Congressional Republicans fail to reach a deal. Plus, Title 42, a key pandemic-era border rule, expires today. We look at how the post-pandemic recovery led to an influx in border crossings. And, new guidelines on mammograms could help women screen out breast cancer earlier, but it also comes with extra costs. 

Segments From this episode

Treasury Secretary warns of global recession if U.S. defaults on debt

Marketplace Nova Safo digs into what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is saying about the debt ceiling fight at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Japan.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

