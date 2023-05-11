Yellen warns of global financial chaos ahead of U.S. debt deadline

With about three weeks left before the U.S. government runs out of money to pay its dues, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is saying at a meeting of G7 finance ministers that the wider global economy is at risk if the White House and Congressional Republicans fail to reach a deal. Plus, Title 42, a key pandemic-era border rule, expires today. We look at how the post-pandemic recovery led to an influx in border crossings. And, new guidelines on mammograms could help women screen out breast cancer earlier, but it also comes with extra costs.