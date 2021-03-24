The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Yellen, Powell remind us pandemic pain is still prevalent
Mar 24, 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. are going hungry. Plus, stock prices are up ... for now. We take a closer look at the recent back-and-forth, and whether it's "good inflation" or "bad inflation" that the economy could see during recovery. And, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely face a recall election this fall.

Segments From this episode

Yellen, Powell before Congress again testifying about the economy

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
So, is it good inflation or bad inflation that we'll see over the course of economic recovery?

Here's what Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says: "I think we are going to see year-over-year prices increases, and that does mean that we're going to see things going up, and interest rates might go up. But it's because we were at a standstill in the economy last year. I'm in the camp that I think it's good inflation. Let's talk again about it in the fall."
A recall election is an economy unto itself

by Matt Levin
Mar 24, 2021
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely face a recall election this fall. That means a flood of campaign contributions.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will likely face a recall election this fall, more than a year before his first term in office is supposed to end.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
