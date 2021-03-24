Yellen, Powell remind us pandemic pain is still prevalent

So, is it good inflation or bad inflation that we'll see over the course of economic recovery?

Here's what Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says: "I think we are going to see year-over-year prices increases, and that does mean that we're going to see things going up, and interest rates might go up. But it's because we were at a standstill in the economy last year. I'm in the camp that I think it's good inflation. Let's talk again about it in the fall."