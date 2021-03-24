Mar 24, 2021
Yellen, Powell remind us pandemic pain is still prevalent
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. are going hungry. Plus, stock prices are up ... for now. We take a closer look at the recent back-and-forth, and whether it's "good inflation" or "bad inflation" that the economy could see during recovery. And, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely face a recall election this fall.
Yellen, Powell before Congress again testifying about the economy
So, is it good inflation or bad inflation that we'll see over the course of economic recovery?
Here's what Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says: "I think we are going to see year-over-year prices increases, and that does mean that we're going to see things going up, and interest rates might go up. But it's because we were at a standstill in the economy last year. I'm in the camp that I think it's good inflation. Let's talk again about it in the fall."
A recall election is an economy unto itself
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely face a recall election this fall. That means a flood of campaign contributions.
