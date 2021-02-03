I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
A new season "The Uncertain Hour" is here! Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Financial regulators plan to meet over market volatility
Feb 3, 2021

Financial regulators plan to meet over market volatility

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sounds like they'll be saying the words "GameStop" and "AMC Entertainment" in high places. Plus, with Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, where is the company's focus as a business? And, a restaurant run by a refugee is pinning its hopes of pandemic survival on a family recipe that's in demand.

Segments From this episode

Document indicates Yellen is calling a meeting of top financial regulators over recent stock market gyrations, Reuters reports

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

With the head of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy stepping in to fill Jeff Bezos' place, the company's sights are set on its future in cloud computing

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Refugee-owned restaurant's traditional recipe helps it stay afloat during pandemic

by Marisa Mazria Katz
Feb 3, 2021
A Syrian restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, is shipping its baklava across the country.
Aleppo Sweets, a Syrian restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, is shipping its baklava across the country.
sumbul via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Daydream Mothlight

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Businesses aren't flocking to this round of PPP loans
Businesses aren't flocking to this round of PPP loans
How a California goat ranch is recovering from the pandemic and wildfire
My Economy
How a California goat ranch is recovering from the pandemic and wildfire
New generation is helping to revive Black-owned farms
Race and Economy
New generation is helping to revive Black-owned farms
Liberal arts colleges look to career and tech education to bolster enrollment
COVID-19
Liberal arts colleges look to career and tech education to bolster enrollment