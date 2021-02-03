Feb 3, 2021
Financial regulators plan to meet over market volatility
Sounds like they'll be saying the words "GameStop" and "AMC Entertainment" in high places. Plus, with Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, where is the company's focus as a business? And, a restaurant run by a refugee is pinning its hopes of pandemic survival on a family recipe that's in demand.
Segments From this episode
Document indicates Yellen is calling a meeting of top financial regulators over recent stock market gyrations, Reuters reports
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
With the head of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy stepping in to fill Jeff Bezos' place, the company's sights are set on its future in cloud computing
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Refugee-owned restaurant's traditional recipe helps it stay afloat during pandemic
A Syrian restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, is shipping its baklava across the country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director