Yellen attempts to cool down talk of recession
Jul 25, 2022

Yellen attempts to cool down talk of recession

Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives examines market activity with us. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tried to ward off recession talk over the weekend. More programs designed to help students with mental health issues adapt to college have emerged.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

