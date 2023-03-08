Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Yeezy does it — Adidas counts the cost of Kanye split
Mar 8, 2023

Yeezy does it — Adidas counts the cost of Kanye split

From the BBC World Service: Adidas is counting the cost of terminating its partnership with Kanye West, announcing the company could be forced to write off $500 million worth of inventory of his famous brand of Yeezy sneakers. They parted ways with the musician last year due to anti-Semitic comments West made on social media — we speak to analyst Russ Mould speaks to us about the impact on the German sportswear giant. Plus we're in the Philippines as the government looks to ban their most polluting form of public transport - the Jeepney. And, we celebrate International Women's Day with some extraordinary achievers.

