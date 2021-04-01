The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

WTO chief: Vaccines for all, or share your technology
Apr 1, 2021

WTO chief: Vaccines for all, or share your technology

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, wants pharma giants to do more to support vaccine production for and in developing countries. Also, France will begin its third national pandemic lockdown on Saturday, shutting nonessential stores. And, is there a right way for companies to play an April Fools' Day prank?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
