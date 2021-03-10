Mar 10, 2021
WTO considers calls to suspend COVID vaccine patents
From the BBC World Service: More than 100 developing countries support the proposal, which would permit more drugmakers to manufacture COVID vaccines. Plus, a new bridge between India and Bangladesh aims to boost trade ties. And, appealing to the spending power of the "purple dollar" by including more people with disabilities in advertisements.
