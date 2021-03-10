The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
WTO considers calls to suspend COVID vaccine patents
Mar 10, 2021

WTO considers calls to suspend COVID vaccine patents

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: More than 100 developing countries support the proposal, which would permit more drugmakers to manufacture COVID vaccines. Plus, a new bridge between India and Bangladesh aims to boost trade ties. And, appealing to the spending power of the "purple dollar" by including more people with disabilities in advertisements.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What might consumers do with both a tax refund and pandemic relief money?
COVID-19
What might consumers do with both a tax refund and pandemic relief money?
Stirred by GameStop-Robinhood saga, Senate panel explores options for new regulation
GameStop
Stirred by GameStop-Robinhood saga, Senate panel explores options for new regulation
What's "normal"? Unilever decides to stop using the word.
What's "normal"? Unilever decides to stop using the word.
For the smallest businesses, an exclusive chance to line up for PPP loans
For the smallest businesses, an exclusive chance to line up for PPP loans