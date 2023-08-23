Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Writer’s strike update
Aug 23, 2023

Writer’s strike update

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Over 100 days in, the WGA isn't close to having a new contract. Plus, China's property crisis has saddled local governments with enormous amounts of debt.

WGA not close to meeting a contract deal

by Nova Safo

Contract resumed earlier this month between the WGA and AMPTP, but there seems to be a ways to go until a new agreement is reached.

China's local government debt burden weighs on investment

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Aug 23, 2023
Fixing the problem could require a major structural change in how the world's second-largest economy operates.
The local government debt crisis China faces is directly linked to troubles in the property sector.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

