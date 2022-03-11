Worries emerge for Ukraine’s upcoming planting season
From the BBC World Service: One of Ukraine's biggest food producers says that Russian advances could prevent Ukrainian farmers from planting this year's wheat and grain seeds. On the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, China locks down a city of 9 million and a new study suggests that the global death toll could be three times higher than official records indicate.
