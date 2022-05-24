Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

World faces food insecurity “hellstorm,” says WFP
May 24, 2022

World faces food insecurity “hellstorm,” says WFP

From the BBC World Service: The World Food Programme's director bluntly lays out what could happen if food production and delivery continues to be hit by the war in Ukraine. AirBnb is leaving China, as tourism continues to be hit hard there by zero COVID policies. And commuters rejoice as the long-anticipated Elizabeth line opens in London.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

