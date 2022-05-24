World faces food insecurity “hellstorm,” says WFP
From the BBC World Service: The World Food Programme's director bluntly lays out what could happen if food production and delivery continues to be hit by the war in Ukraine. AirBnb is leaving China, as tourism continues to be hit hard there by zero COVID policies. And commuters rejoice as the long-anticipated Elizabeth line opens in London.
