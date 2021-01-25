I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It could take poorer countries more than a decade to recover from COVID-19
Jan 25, 2021

It could take poorer countries more than a decade to recover from COVID-19

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As the World Economic Forum meets online, the growth in inequality will be a key focus. Plus, a French-language detective series could smash Netflix monthly viewership records. 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

The pandemic-induced economic inequality gap is widening

by Victoria Craig
Jan 25, 2021
And efforts from central banks and governments have in some cases exacerbated it.
Fast-rising wages during the pandemic are an anomaly. While most higher-paid professionals were able to work from home, millions of lower-paid service workers lost jobs and income.
Filmstudio via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
COVID-19
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules
COVID-19
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules