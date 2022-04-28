World Bank: high food and energy prices will stick around longer than expected
High commodity prices, driven by pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine, are roiling the global economy. Developing nations are particularly sensitive to these increases, especially in food prices. We speak to David Malpass, President of the World Bank, about the bank's latest economic projections and what they say about where the world may be headed. Forecasters are talking ahead of morning's forthcoming GDP numbers, which may show a slowdown amid high inflation.
War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says
Wheat prices could increase more than 40% and energy more than 50% this year, according to the bank's president, David Malpass.
