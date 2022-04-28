Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

World Bank: high food and energy prices will stick around longer than expected
Apr 28, 2022

World Bank: high food and energy prices will stick around longer than expected

High commodity prices, driven by pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine, are roiling the global economy. Developing nations are particularly sensitive to these increases, especially in food prices. We speak to David Malpass, President of the World Bank, about the bank's latest economic projections and what they say about where the world may be headed. Forecasters are talking ahead of morning's forthcoming GDP numbers, which may show a slowdown amid high inflation. 

War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Rose Conlon
Apr 28, 2022
Wheat prices could increase more than 40% and energy more than 50% this year, according to the bank's president, David Malpass.
Commodity prices are rising, and "it’s hitting people in the poorest countries hardest," World Bank President David Malpass says. Stagflation is also a risk.
Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

